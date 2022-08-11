Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to $500M tax cut package
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $500 million tax cut package.
The majority-Republican House and Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 10 approved identical versions of bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion.
The tax cuts passed over objections from Democrats who questioned whether the move would jeopardize some of the state’s COVID-19 relief money. Democrats have also said lawmakers should raise teacher pay.
Gov. Hutchinson issued a statement on the proposal:
Final votes on the tax cuts are expected in both chambers on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.