Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to $500M tax cut package

Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state's surplus reached...
Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $500 million tax cut package.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 10 approved identical versions of bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion.

The tax cuts passed over objections from Democrats who questioned whether the move would jeopardize some of the state’s COVID-19 relief money. Democrats have also said lawmakers should raise teacher pay.

Gov. Hutchinson issued a statement on the proposal:

Final votes on the tax cuts are expected in both chambers on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
Misty Kay Mahan
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot

Latest News

Springfield investors turn long-term rentals until Airbnbs
Highs back to around 90 Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Evening
The recreational marijuana issue that will go in front of Missouri voters in November is about...
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
Green Forest Schools implements new door scan security
Green Forest Schools implements new door scan security