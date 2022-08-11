Eagles add Kansas City to 2022 Hotel California tour

The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is being welcomed to the list of cities the Eagles “Hotel California 2022″ Tour will visit.

The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center.

Kansas City is the fifth show of the six new dates released by the Eagles. According to the band’s website, the show will feature the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from beginning to end. They’ll be accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Following a short intermission, the band will perform some of their greatest hits.

Tickets will be made available to the general public Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

