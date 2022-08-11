The Missouri State Fair is underway. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair kicked off in Sedalia Thursday morning, and it promises to be “Buckets of Fun.”
Gates for the state fair are open every day from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Activities include a demolition derby, tractor pulls, cooking demos, livestock competitions and much more.
The Missouri State Fair Grandstand will also feature live performances from Trace Adkins, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top, KC and The Sunshine Band, and Justin Moore, among others.
Below is a list for the themes promoted during the state fair:
- Thursday, August 11, 2022 - Family Value Opening Day
- Friday, August 12, 2022 - Missouri Department of Conservation Day
- Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day
- Sunday, August 14, 2022 - Military Appreciation Day
- Monday, August 15, 2022 - Farm Bureau/Farm Family Day
- Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - Senior Appreciation Day
- Thursday, August 18, 2022 - Governor’s, Legislators’ & Judges’ Day
- Friday, August 19, 2022 - Missouri Electric Cooperatives Day
- Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Youth in Agriculture Day
- Sunday, August 21, 2022 - Family Preparedness Half Price Day
The fair is located at the intersection of Highway 65 and 16th Street, 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia.
