The Missouri State Fair is underway. Here’s what you need to know.

FILE — Governor Mike Parson attended the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
FILE — Governor Mike Parson attended the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair kicked off in Sedalia Thursday morning, and it promises to be “Buckets of Fun.”

Gates for the state fair are open every day from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Activities include a demolition derby, tractor pulls, cooking demos, livestock competitions and much more.

The Missouri State Fair Grandstand will also feature live performances from Trace Adkins, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top, KC and The Sunshine Band, and Justin Moore, among others.

Below is a list for the themes promoted during the state fair:

The fair is located at the intersection of Highway 65 and 16th Street, 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia.

