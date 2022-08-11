New cave adventure tours provide educational experience for guests in Branson West, Mo.

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) -Adventure Cave Tours, the newest land adventure in Branson West, opened its doors this summer.

Adventure tour staff say guests will get to see nature above and below ground. The tour also travels to up to four different wild caves for an exciting outdoor adventure.

Tour owner Bruce Herschend says it took about a year to make this dream a reality. From building the Jeep, clearing trails that had not been used for vehicles since the 1930s, and going over safety precautions and driver training.

Herschend says guests will experience two different wild cave tours. One of those caves is the second largest cave in Stone County. Jeeps that seat thirteen will transport tour groups between caves. However, the Jeeps do not drive inside the caves. People will see many creatures of nature, including salamanders, cave crickets, and frogs, and they are encouraged to wear clothes and shoes that can get muddy.

“There is a great diversity of wildlife down there,” said Herschend. “We get to learn a little bit about that and how to protect them, take care of them. We have parts of the cave reserved just for critters and just for scientists. It’s a good conservation message and fun experience.”

Tour guides will base guests’ abilities on an obstacle course before the tour starts. This will determine which cave tour guests go on.

