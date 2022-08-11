Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida.

Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth time the bird has been spotted in the state. Skalicky says there could many theories for how the bird ended up in Springfield. Storms? A young but confused adult?

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.