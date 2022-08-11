Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night with street party

The festival celebrating the mother road begins Thursday night with a few concerts then more...
The festival celebrating the mother road begins Thursday night with a few concerts then more activities are happening throughout the weekend.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is time to get your kicks on Route 66!

The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival celebrating ‘The Mother Road ‘begins Thursday night with a few concerts.

The fun starts Thursday night with a concert by Static in the Attic and the Emerald City Band at 6:30 p.m. Families can check out the vendors, parade, and some historical exhibits on Friday and Saturday.

“There’s a kids food fest that the Discovery Center is hosting,” said Organizer Cora Scott. “So that’s a lot of fun for kids. There’s a trampoline show, and motorcycle village, and just an exhibit, a new exhibit at the history museum on the square. It’s called order up the restaurants of route 66, which is fun. Then, of course, the big parade on Friday night.”

If you plan on attending the event and need to park, there are free parking garages on St. Louis Street and Cambell. If you need a ride, you can hop on one of the shuttle services to take you downtown.

Also, watch for road closures around the downtown area throughout the event.

Courtesy: City of Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Springfield, Mo.(ky3)

The festival celebrates its 10th year. It returns after the pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re back bigger than ever,” said Scott. “We feel that we’re safe. Our community numbers are going down, and everyone’s ready to celebrate.”

For more information on parking, schedules, closures, and all things Route 66 Fest, CLICK HERE.

