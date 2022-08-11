Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your salad this summer with watermelon.

Watermelon Greek Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow watermelon cubed

1 cup red watermelon cubed

1 cup orange watermelon cubed

1/2 cup variety pitted olives cut in half

2/3 cup feta cheese cubed

½ cup red wine or balsamic vinaigrette

8 basil leaves roughly chopped

1/3 cup pine nuts or pepita seeds

In a large bowl, combine dressing, olives, feta, and basil. Stir to combine. Just before serving, add the watermelon and toss to coat. Top with pine nuts or pepita seeds.

The recipe serves 6-8.

