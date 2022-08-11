Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield

Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation.

The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware and began an altercation over money. Witnesses told fire investigators she claimed was going to burn the home to the ground. The witnesses say moments later, the home caught fire.

Fire investigators say the home is a total loss. Several people inside the home escaped.

