On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.

“The gravel gets stuck in my tires. I’m constantly having gravel in my carpeting,” said LaQuitta Riddick.

Riddick uses a wheelchair and can only make it halfway up her driveway.

“The pen on my chair will get stuck,” she said.

She and her fiance, Andrew Mezzacapa, hired All American Paving in December 2020. They paid nearly $8,000 for a chip and seal job.

“They came out pretty quick to give us an estimate,” said Mezzacapa. “I asked them several questions about the integrity of it. How long is it going to last? They said anywhere from five to eight years. (You) shouldn’t have any problems. And their guarantee is three years.”

It’s on their contract. It’s written in, all work guaranteed for three years. One month later, they started having problems.

“They said maybe the tar got too thin, and that’s why the gravel did not stick, and they would be on top of it and get us taken care of. A couple of weeks went by, didn’t hear anything,” said Mezzacapa.

Here’s the other problem. Handicap-accessible vans are designed to be low to the ground. Riddick worries her van will get torn up and stuck if she tries to park it in the garage. So it stays outside.

Weeks turned into months of unreturned phone calls and Facebook messages. All American Paving workers have not come back to the home for repairs.

Riddick filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General and Better Business Bureau. The business did not respond.

On Your Side called All American Paving and asked about the guarantee. Ashley Reynolds was told it depends on the situation if they do a touch-up.

“If it depends on things, why don’t you have terms and conditions in your contract listing those items?” asked Reynolds.

After a long pause, she was told those matters are common sense. Then they hung up on her.

Reynolds spent one week requesting an on-camera interview. Her Facebook comment on the company page was deleted. She has not received a response to my interview request.

The All American Paving website has an address. According to Google maps, it’s a house in Joplin. Using this company name, state records show there’s no LLC.

Home Builders Association leaders say contracts with a guarantee need specifics.

“Normally, no one likes to read the fine print, but that’s where the protections are and the details of what the company would be promising. So it’s worth it to slow down and read that, so you understand what you’re getting into,” said Dori Grinder with The Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield.

Looking back, Riddick says they rushed into the deal. She was getting chemo and radiation treatments for breast cancer.

“That’s one of the reasons why we wanted to get it done so fast, is because I knew that I was going to be weak and have to use the ramp and be able to get in and out,” she said.

Now they’re saving their money again and plan to hire another company.

“I would hate to see it happen to anyone else,” she said.

Riddick recently got the news she’s now cancer free.

On Your Side heard from two other customers who paid thousands and say they can’t reach All American Paving for repairs.

If you hire a business with a warranty or guarantee, do these three things.

Please ensure the contract has terms and conditions so you understand what it does and does not cover.

Ask the what if’s. If a touch-up is needed, do you pay for the materials? Know the deal.

Hire an established company with a good track record. So you’ll have the reassurance that crews will stand by their work.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

