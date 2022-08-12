2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo

2 men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and...
2 men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - 2 men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing.

Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford were two of 5 people who were allegedly at the residence when deputies arrived.

A concerned neighbor called police because the neighbor knew the owners were not home. The neighbor told police that the owners were in St. Louis and there were people taking things from a barn on the property.

When deputies were interviewing the other people involved, the stories did not match up. None of the people could provide a reason for being at the property.

Jones and Alford have been charged now and an investigation into the other 3 is pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Misty Kay Mahan
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Latest News

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off in downtown Springfield.
PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night