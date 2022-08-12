2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - 2 men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing.

Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford were two of 5 people who were allegedly at the residence when deputies arrived.

A concerned neighbor called police because the neighbor knew the owners were not home. The neighbor told police that the owners were in St. Louis and there were people taking things from a barn on the property.

When deputies were interviewing the other people involved, the stories did not match up. None of the people could provide a reason for being at the property.

Jones and Alford have been charged now and an investigation into the other 3 is pending.

