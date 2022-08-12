Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’

Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.

Jim Ed Burks from Hillbilly Kettlecorn has been working at this festival for half a decade. In the last couple of years, he’s missed it. He says while it is a welcomed revenue stream, this festival, in particular, is like a family. He says getting to see the organizers and other vendors again has been great, and he can’t wait for the festival to be in full swing.

Jerry Carsten runs a lemonade, corn dog, and funnel cake truck. He was raised in Springfield and remembered coming to the festival as a kid. He says it’s a blessing to do what he loves doing in the place where he grew up.

This isn’t only a stimulus for the vendors, however. It will also be an injection of revenue and customers for the surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield. Dallas Finley from Big Whiskey’s says while they’re not small, they are homegrown and are excited for the busy next couple of days coming their way.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.