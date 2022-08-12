Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’

Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.

Jim Ed Burks from Hillbilly Kettlecorn has been working at this festival for half a decade. In the last couple of years, he’s missed it. He says while it is a welcomed revenue stream, this festival, in particular, is like a family. He says getting to see the organizers and other vendors again has been great, and he can’t wait for the festival to be in full swing.

Jerry Carsten runs a lemonade, corn dog, and funnel cake truck. He was raised in Springfield and remembered coming to the festival as a kid. He says it’s a blessing to do what he loves doing in the place where he grew up.

This isn’t only a stimulus for the vendors, however. It will also be an injection of revenue and customers for the surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield. Dallas Finley from Big Whiskey’s says while they’re not small, they are homegrown and are excited for the busy next couple of days coming their way.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Couple paid thousands for chip and seal project and can't reach company for repairs.
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
The recreational marijuana issue that will go in front of Missouri voters in November is about...
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot

Latest News

If you have a kindergartner, 8th grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child...
Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations
Cox Care Mobile administers back to school vaccinations
2 men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and...
2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo
The crash happened on Highway 62, seven miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County