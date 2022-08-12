CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club

Greene County detectives say the two men drove a black, newer model Mazda CX9.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield.

On Tuesday, June 28 a man golfing at Twin Oaks returned to his truck and discovered his wallet had been stolen from the vehicle. Security video on the property shows two men arriving in a black,

Mazda CX9 at 1:33 p.m. Detectives believe the vehicle is a newer model, possibly a 2023. The surveillance video shows the two men pulling into parking spaces, getting out, and checking door handles for unlocked vehicles. Investigators say the men are dressed in polo shirts and golf attire in order to blend in and not draw attention to what they’re doing. They leave the Twin Oaks parking lot 7 minutes after arriving.

In that time, they stole at least one man’s wallet containing $1,500 in cash and a debit card. Less than an hour later, Greene County deputy Paige Rippee says the thieves tried to use the victim’s debit card at Target to buy more than $1,000 in gift cards. The transaction was denied and the bank notified the victim.

If you recognize the men or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
