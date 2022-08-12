Chevy Everyday Heroes program honors wounded vet with new truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

Sergeant Blake Leitch received a new 2022 Chevy Silverado during a ceremony at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3, the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, and Military Warriors Support Foundation honored a soldier wounded in the War in Iraq with a new truck.

Sergeant Blake Leitch received a new 2022 Chevy Silverado during a ceremony at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday.

Sergeant Leitch served in Iraq. The military awarded him an Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Infantryman Badge, and a Purple Heart for being wounded on the battlefield.

The Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks honored several veterans for their service in the Chevy Everyday Heroes Program. You can learn more about the program by CLICKING HERE. You can learn more about the Military Warriors Support program by CLICKING HERE.

