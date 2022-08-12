Cox Care Mobile administers back to school vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, 8th grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots.

The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. Some of these include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.

Springfield Public Schools is hosting the Cox care mobile to hold vaccine clinics on campus to make it quick and convenient to get vaccinated. There is no charge for these clinics. Parents just need to bring their child’s vaccine records with them, and nurses will walk them through the process.

“We’ll register your student, and then our nurse team will meet with you and discuss what vaccines are needed,” said Shannon Jones, Care coordinator for Cox Care Mobile. “Once that process is taken care of, then we’ll send you to one of our nurses, and those vaccines will be administered, and you’ll get to hang out with us for about 15 minutes just to monitor, and then you guys will be on your way.”

Every student needs to have all their shots up to date before the first day of class.

Vaccines help public health prevent you, of course, from getting those illnesses, and it also prevents the spread of those things, and it keeps everybody in the community safe,” said Jones. “Most of these shots that we’re doing right now are for students that will receive them prior to school starting because it’s a requirement for the state of Missouri. So we want to have those students vaccinated before their first day.”

There will be a vaccine clinic here at Parkview High School today from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If you can’t make it to this clinic, you can also schedule an appointment with your child’s doctor or the health department. For a list of back-to-school vaccine clinics, CLICK HERE.

