MISSING CHILD: Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

GROVESPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a missing child.

Maxwell Robbins, 12, disappeared from his home in Grovespring on Wednesday.

Deputies describe him as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He last wore black Adidas sweatpants.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Maxwell, contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 417-547-7182.

