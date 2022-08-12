MISSING CHILD: Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

Maxwell Robbins, 12, disappeared from his home in Grovespring on Wednesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GROVESPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a missing child.

Deputies describe him as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He last wore black Adidas sweatpants.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Maxwell, contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 417-547-7182.

