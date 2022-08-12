Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000

Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing charges that include exploitation of the elderly.(Floyd County Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her.

WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.

According to authorities, the woman said she met the men while they were working for a local tree company. However, they were working on their own during the commission of the crimes.

The Floyd County Police Department said the trio was arrested on Wednesday at a campsite, about 10 miles away from the victim’s home.

Police said the woman wrote 33 checks to the three men between December 2021 and April 2022 for various amounts. The men would reportedly follow her to the bank to collect cash.

Floyd County police said some tree work was completed, but the trees were still on the woman’s property, along with small brush piles. Shutters that were intended to be hung were barely attached and hanging by one screw in some cases.

According to police, Criswell and Dover are being charged with exploitation of the elderly and theft by deception, while being held on a $15,000 bond. Hammitt is being held on no bond on charges of exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception and probation violation.

According to Floyd County police, scams of this nature are not uncommon. Fraudsters often exaggerate the damage that needs to be repaired and embellish their skill level to give hope to victims who might only need small repairs. The scammers often drive away with small fortunes in return for little or no work.

The Floyd County Police Department encourages families and neighbors to check in with older relatives to ensure they are not being swindled.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Couple paid thousands for chip and seal project and can't reach company for repairs.
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club

Latest News

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a...
Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Latest guidelines say those who come in close contact with COVID-19 infected person no longer...
Springfield and Nixa school officials talk about how CDC COVID-19 guideline changes will affect upcoming school year
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph