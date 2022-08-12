Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo.

Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Johns, from Salem, and the other driver both died in the crash. Two passengers in the other vehicle were flown to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.