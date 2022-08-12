Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County

The crash happened on Highway 62, seven miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
The crash happened on Highway 62, seven miles east of Bixby, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo.

Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Johns, from Salem, and the other driver both died in the crash. Two passengers in the other vehicle were flown to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Couple paid thousands for chip and seal project and can't reach company for repairs.
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
The recreational marijuana issue that will go in front of Missouri voters in November is about...
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot

Latest News

Some parts of western and central Missouri could be in the lower 100s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back into the heat this weekend
Heating up this weekend
Green gives a tour of a building on his property.
Ozarks Life: Rich Green's Route 66 mystery
If you have a kindergartner, 8th grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child...
Cox Care Mobile administers back to school vaccinations