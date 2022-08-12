Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine opportunities

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Hospitalization rates remain high in Greene County hospitals, with 48 people admitted as of August 11.

Health leaders say the rise signals severe illness from COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization is significant in our community despite Greene County moving to a low-impact community level. Health leaders say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 15 – 20.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are approved for six months. Springfield-Greene County Health is currently only offering vaccinations for ages five and up. The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine event on August 18 is by appointment only. To make an appointment, please visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

For more information about the high community impact level and recommendations on how to stay safe against COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/Coronavirus.

Monday, August 15

  • Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
  • Pipkin Middle School – 1215 N. Boonville Ave., from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered. This event is for children 5-18 only.

Tuesday, August 16

  • Park Central Library – 128 Park Central Sq., from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Wednesday, August 17

  • Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central, from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
  • Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation– 215 S. Barnes Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, August 19

  • City Utilities Transit Center–211 N. Main, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
  • Hillcrest High School – 3319 N. Grant Ave., from 1 a.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered. This event is for children 5-18 only.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

