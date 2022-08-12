Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

To submit your upcoming weekend events, click here.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks.

10th annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Friday and Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Locations will sprawl across downtown Springfield. Their official map can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/maps-guide/

Women’s World

Located downstairs in the Historic Shriners Convention Hall in downtown Springfield, Women’s World will feature more than 50 vendors, live music, food, and beverages. Admission is free. It runs Friday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. All are welcome to shop and mingle with dozens of local vendors.

Address: 601 E St Louis St in Springfield.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/307643151491309/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Paint Squirt Gun War

Celebrate the end of summer with a big paint-filled mess in Nixa at Art Zone. Two sessions will commence at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Squirt guns filled with paint will be given out to all kids and parents. Admission is $8 for supplies, and attendees are expected to bring towels and a change of clothing.

Address: 107 W Aldersgate Dr, Nixa, MO 65714-7610

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1068644107093388/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Final Days of Summer Fest

Spend the final days of summer vacation at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. Local artists, vendors, and performers will be featured from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. A special performance by Hatsune Miku will begin at 9 p.m. at the Peace Through People Pavillion. Admission is free.

Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/621522902883760/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_local_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

3rd Annual Garage Sale to Benefit 4 The Love of K9s

The Nixa Christain Church will host the 3rd Annual Garage Sale to benefit 4 The Love of K9s this Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. All proceeds from this event are to benefit 4 The Love of K9 dogs in need. Address: 400 W Northview Rd, Nixa.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/431926432282771/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_local_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Women on the Water Regatta

Enjoy a day in the sun on Fellows Lake watching women’s rowing teams from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those wanting to race must pay a $40 fee and register before 9 a.m. Admission is free for observers. Food trucks, live music, and beverages will be available to enjoy or purchase.

Address: 4200 E. FR 66, Springfield

More information: https://www.facebook.com/Springfield-Sailing-Club-at-Fellows-Lake-102280349027246/

Kinky Boots Showing

Watch a showing of the Tony-awarded musical Kinky Boots at the Moxie Theatre this Saturday from 12-1:30 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for members and students. This musical features a drag queen who tries to rescue a shoe factory with unique and compelling footwear.

Address: 305 S Campbell Ave #101, Springfield, MO 65806

More information: https://www.moxiecinema.com/films/on-stage-kinky-boots-1

August Fest

Get ready for some end-of-summer fun at the Baker Creek August Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Local vendors will be selling crafts, plants, food, and more. Live entertainment, featured speakers, and greenhouse tours will also be available to enjoy. Admission is free.

Address: 2278 Baker Creek Rd Mansfield, Mo.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/740889747213906/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_local_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

The Fabulous Freddie Mercury

For one last time, Randall Shreve will perform as Freddie Mercury in the tribute showing of the Fabulous Freddie Mercury. Various songs by Queen will be performed at the Riff this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets ahead of time will cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for seating.

Address: 1900 West Sunset, Springfield

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fabulous-freddie-mercury-tribute-final-show-tickets-360120027697?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Cornhole for Kids

Sink some bean bags and benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. All ages are welcome to participate. A competitive team sign-up will cost $100, non-competitive $50 / team. Teams must be registered by noon Sunday. The event will last approximately five hours. All the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. A full-service bar and food options are available for purchase. Tournament winners can win up to $500.

Address: 842 W. Guinn Rd, Nixa

More information: https://www.oec417.com/cornhole?fbclid=IwAR1EwnUKwWsHfXjvVE7ESYUyanUg5boaEvgKpQnu8VaOTW00iOpvvQ7PV8w

