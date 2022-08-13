FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher rain chances returning to the Ozarks

Good Saturday evening to you all! Our warm and humid Saturday across the Ozarks didn’t lead to any active weather. However, we’re still keeping a close eye on our next system due in for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week. While it will be nice for rain & t-storm chances to return, some parts of the Ozarks could still see moderate to heavy amounts of rain within this stretch. Due to that, we’ll keep an eye out for localized flooding as the rain chances start to pick up early next week.

Our next storm system will bring returning rain and t-storm chances. With some heavy rain possible, we'll need to watch out for localized flooding for parts of the Ozarks. (KY3)

The big picture, although quiet here, shows our next front to the northwest of the area ready to head in.

It won't be long before the next cold front comes in to bring rain and cooler air back into the Ozarks. (KY3)

Once the upper-level ridge gives us a hot & humid Sunday, it will weaken and shift back to the west. The returning northwest flow aloft will allow the front to come in with rain chances early next week AND below normal temperatures for much of next week.

As the upper-level ridge breaks down next week, the pattern change will finally force temperatures back down across the Ozarks. (KY3)

For the rest of the night, we’ll keep quiet as temperatures will eventually drop back between the middle 60s and near 70. After a quiet and mild morning, we’ll have highs eager to bounce back into the middle to upper 90s for the afternoon. Under partly sunny skies, there may be the slightest chance for random shower in a few spots late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

After a mild start, we'll head back into the 90s for Sunday afternoon. A random shower can't be ruled out while most will stay dry. (KY3)

The heat and humidity will mainly result in feels like temperatures between the middle 90s and near 100 for the afternoon.

With highs back in the middle to upper 90s, the heat indices will push between the middle 90s and near 100 for Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

We’ll have to wait until Monday for the better rain chances to work in. What will start as some scattered t-storms late Monday afternoon and Monday evening will turn into periods of widespread rain and t-storms for Tuesday and Wednesday as the frontal system passes on through.

Our next frontal system will pass through Monday through Wednesday with rain and t-storms along for the ride. (KY3)

The rain amounts certainly want to add up across the Ozarks by the time we dry out late Wednesday. On the low end, rain amounts will vary between a third of an inch to an inch. Wherever the heavier rain wants to set up, though, will result in spots seeing 1 to possibly over 3 inches of rain. These rain amounts could shift around as we get a better handle on where the heavier rain will fall. We’ll continue to watch this closely.

With our next storm system poised to bring parts of the Ozarks some heavy rainfall, we need to keep an eye out for localized flooding. (KY3)

We’ll be glad that this system will drop temperatures for much of the coming week. After Monday’s highs in the lower to middle 90s, we’ll drop into the middle 80s for highs on Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a day where we’ll struggle to get out of 70s for highs across the Ozarks. We’ll see numbers push back into the middle 80s for Thursday and Friday with quiet skies in place. While I do see a chance for t-storms returning by Saturday, we’ll continue to push highs back into the upper 80s by then.

