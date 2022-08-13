Lake of the Ozarks Fire Protection District responding to more calls

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As more people visit the Lake of the Ozarks, calls for fire protection districts have increased.

”All summer long, we’ve obviously noticed an extreme increase in our calls. July, we set the all-time record number of calls we’ve ever responded to in a month,” said Chief Scott Frandsen, Mid County Fire Protection District Chief.

Two hundred seventy calls in one month. The previous record was 218 calls.

“We’ve been dealing with extreme heat. We’ve responded to a lot of people suffering from heat exhaustion, possible heat stroke. We didn’t notice quite an uptick in our motor vehicle accidents. Last month, we had lots of brush or several brush fires last month, because of the dry conditions. So all those coming together, you know, just caused us to realize an extremely high call volume,” said Chief Frandsen.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District also notices higher call volumes. In July, firefighters responded to 219 calls.

”We’re running right around 6 to 10 calls is what we expect is a normal day anymore. A lot of that is simultaneous calls,” said Deputy Chief Steve Lucas with Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

Mid-County has to rely on its volunteer crews to help out.

“Right now, we’re short, like almost all fire departments. So we’re always in the process of trying to hire and keep our shifts full. Having more personnel would be a benefit. What our organization has that many in the area do not is we also have a very dedicated volunteer crew here,” said Chief Frandsen.

