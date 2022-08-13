Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care.(Robert Scott/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys,...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home

Latest News

Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor.
Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has...
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California