PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield

Caption
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade.

The paraded winded through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets.

Check out the sights from the parade.

