Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft

Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a family member of the auto-theft victim spotted the stolen vehicle at a house in the 1400 block of North Grant Avenue later. Police arrived at the house around 8:30 p.m., but no one came outside. SPD barricaded the house and issued orders from a megaphone for everyone in the house to come out. Only then did the people inside come out. The stolen vehicle was recovered, but the suspect was already gone.

Police continue to search for the suspect in this case. If you have any information related to the auto theft, you’re asked to call 417-864-TIPS, the SPD non-emergency communications line at (417) 864-1810, or Crime Stoppers.

