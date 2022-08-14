Back-to-School: You may qualify for free or lower cost internet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year is just around the corner, and local organizations in Springfield are stepping up to ensure you have what you need.

Saturday, the Springfield Dream Center held a back-to-school carnival to help out families in the area.

“We have a back to school outfits for 400 students that pre-registered, so they get a shirt, pants, socks, undies, and a backpack,” said Jody Dow, Executive Director. “We plan for food for 800 to 1000 people, and if I had to guess, I’m gonna say we’re gonna go through everything.”

Internet at home is essential during the school year, and the Affordable Care Act can help you get lower costs or even free internet if you qualify, which was one of the many services at the event.

”One of our community partners that we have today is Xtreme which is through media com, and they have some free internet options for families that are qualifying,” said Dow.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal government benefit that provides qualifying households up to $30 per month toward their high-speed broadband charges.

You qualify if your family’s income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, if you participate in government programs like SNAP, Medicaid, federal housing assistance, if you participate in Tribal specific programs or if you are approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price lunch program.

You might qualify if you received a Federal Pell Grant this year.

Click HERE to learn more about the affordable care act and if you qualify.

”If we can close some of those gaps or families, whether it’s food by sending home groceries or that internet gap by getting those resources, then kids and families can be more successful as the school year starts,” said Dow.

