Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m.

We do not know the extent of the child’s injuries. No other information is available at this time.

