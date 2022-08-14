Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday night.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m.
We do not know the extent of the child’s injuries. No other information is available at this time.
