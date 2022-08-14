FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big pattern change starting on Monday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. As advertised, our Sunday was a hot and humid one to wrap up another weekend in the Ozarks. With highs in the lower to middle 90s across the area and dew points back up there, we did see a few isolated showers in a few spots east of US 63 during the afternoon and early evening hours. The rising dew points is one part of our pattern change that’s beginning to take shape. At the surface, we have our front parked right on top of the Ozarks.

Our stationary front will be the focal point for increasing rain and t-storm chances to start the week out. (KY3)

We’re still waiting for the upper-level ridge to buckle down and head back to the west. As it does so on Monday, that will start to allow the upper-levels to force moisture up into the atmosphere and increase our rain and t-storm chances. The general trend for our Monday morning will be a quiet one across the Ozarks as lows drop back around 70° by sunrise. Monday afternoon starts dry. That will encourage temperatures to push near 90 by the noon hour and into the lower to middle 90s for afternoon highs.

We'll stay hot once again for Monday. Fortunately, we'll start to see scattered t-storm chances return late in the afternoon and into the evening. (KY3)

Late in the afternoon and into Monday evening, that’s when we’ll watch for scattered t-storms to develop along the front in parts of the Ozarks. Some could be strong with moderate to heavy pockets of rain. Heading into Tuesday, that’s when the rain chances will become more numerous in periods throughout the day.

After scattered t-storms late Monday, the rain chances will become more numerous as we head through Tuesday. (KY3)

We’ll watch Tuesday’s t-storm chances as they could pose a marginal severe threat for wind gusts near 60 mph and some hail up to the size of quarters during the afternoon and evening. Aside from that, the rain chances will continue for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the crux of the system passes overhead.

Our storm system will keep rain chances around for Wednesday morning before they start to clear out during the afternoon. (KY3)

Then, we’ll dry out for Wednesday afternoon as the system moves to the south. The latest rain projections show areas east of Springfield will still likely pick up the heaviest amounts of rain that will range between 1 to 3 inches. If we can’t get enough dry time in between the rain chances, this could result in at least some localized or minor flooding for some spots.

Our rain chances late Monday through Wednesday could add up for parts of the Ozarks. (KY3)

After this system passes, the upper-level setup is looking great for the rest of the week. With the ridge to our west and the northwest flow on top of us, that will force temperatures to go back below our normal highs for this time of the year.

The returning northwest flow aloft will start to usher in some cooler air by the middle of the week. (KY3)

To give you an idea, our normal high from this Wednesday through Saturday is 89°. Behind the front, I’m expecting the gradual drop in rain chances and mostly cloudy skies to only result in highs in the upper 70s. Even with dry time by Thursday and returning scattered t-storm chances by Saturday and Sunday, we’ll keep highs in the middle to upper 80s.

After our early week storm system, below normal temperatures will settle in for the rest of the week. (KY3)

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.