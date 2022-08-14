Fort Leonard Wood opens to visitors for the first time since 9/11

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since before 9/11, Fort Leonard Wood opened to visitors.

The day started with 20 future soldiers and their Oath of Enlistment led by Major General James Bonner, and he says even after doing this for 35 years, it’s still moving for him.

“We talk about what makes up the Army. It’s our people, and to see 20 of our personnel come here to raise their right hand in defense of their nation. It is moving that they have made this type of commitment.”

Shortly following the ceremony, the military opened up interactive exhibits and demonstrations, including military police with a K-9 takedown demonstration and others with shooting drills.

For the parents, it’s a great opportunity to educate their kids and pick up free school supplies. Ashley Silengoe came with her two kids. In addition to the school supplies, she wanted her kids to see the different vehicles on display and engage with the community.

Staff Sergeant Corbin Pickett conducted a barracks tour, and after, he spoke about how this is a great opportunity for the civilians and future soldiers. He said it’s great that potential enlisters got to see the equipment they would use and learn about the different job opportunities the Army has to offer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys,...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates alongside St. Louis Cardinals third baseman...
Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th
Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton runs onto the field during the sixth inning of a...
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
Fort Leonard Wood open to visitors after 20 years