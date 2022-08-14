Fort Leonard Wood opens to visitors for the first time since 9/11

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since before 9/11, Fort Leonard Wood opened to visitors.

The day started with 20 future soldiers and their Oath of Enlistment led by Major General James Bonner, and he says even after doing this for 35 years, it’s still moving for him.

“We talk about what makes up the Army. It’s our people, and to see 20 of our personnel come here to raise their right hand in defense of their nation. It is moving that they have made this type of commitment.”

Shortly following the ceremony, the military opened up interactive exhibits and demonstrations, including military police with a K-9 takedown demonstration and others with shooting drills.

For the parents, it’s a great opportunity to educate their kids and pick up free school supplies. Ashley Silengoe came with her two kids. In addition to the school supplies, she wanted her kids to see the different vehicles on display and engage with the community.

Staff Sergeant Corbin Pickett conducted a barracks tour, and after, he spoke about how this is a great opportunity for the civilians and future soldiers. He said it’s great that potential enlisters got to see the equipment they would use and learn about the different job opportunities the Army has to offer.

