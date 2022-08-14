Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown.
Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off the road and rolled. Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene Sunday morning. Investigators don’t know exactly when the crash happened.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.