Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

A man from Halltown died in a crash on Route O, two miles south of Halltown(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown.

Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off the road and rolled. Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene Sunday morning. Investigators don’t know exactly when the crash happened.

