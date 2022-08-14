Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton runs onto the field during the sixth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton runs onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning.

Andrew Heaney allowed two runs with five strikeouts in three innings. Dodgers relievers Caleb Ferguson, Chris Martin, Phil Bickford (2-1) and Reyes Moronta held Kansas City to a run.

The Dodgers’ 12-game win streak is the third-longest in the majors this season. It is the first time since 1976 that Los Angeles has run off a dozen straight.

A season-high six Dodgers homered, including Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Gavin Lux. Smith hit a two-run homer in the second and has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games.

Brad Keller (6-13) gave up a career-high tying eight runs in three innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. It was the third time in Keller’s career he allowed three home runs in an outing.

Michael Massey hit a two-run triple in the second and Brent Rooker hit an RBI double in the sixth in his first action with the Royals.

BACK IN TIME

The Royals and Dodgers donned special uniforms in Kansas City’s 28th annual Salute to the Negro Leagues game. Kansas City Monarchs legend Buck O’Neil was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. Los Angeles is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s major league debut this season. Robinson was a member of the Monarchs in 1945.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Heaney (left arm contusion) was hit on a 106 mph comebacker by Bobby Witt Jr. in the third. He finished the inning before he was removed in the fourth.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: RHP Joel Payamps was placed on the family leave/bereavement list, and Kansas City recalled RHP Carlos Hernández from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles in the series finale Sunday. RHP Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA) will counter for Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys,...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates alongside St. Louis Cardinals third baseman...
Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell scores during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a...
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers