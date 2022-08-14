NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field on Saturday, and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game.

Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards.

“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” he wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields said things were worse when the Bears practiced there Tuesday rather than at their suburban headquarters. He also said he tries to use the conditions to work in his favor.

“I knew how our grass was,” he said. “So I knew other teams didn’t know how it was, so I kind of used it to my advantage in running and stuff like that, using the long spikes and stuff like that.”

The conditions didn’t seem to bother Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on the Chiefs’ first possession and then called it a day.

“I think they had a concert so there was some stuff here and there, but it wasn’t any crazy, bad (stuff) or anything like that,” he said. “I love playing here at Soldier Field. It’s an awesome stadium. You feel the history of it.”

The conditions at Soldier Field have long been a source of frustration for players and coaches on the Bears as well as other teams. The lakefront location and harsh weather make maintaining the surface difficult for the Chicago Park District, which owns the stadium.

The field was particularly choppy after Elton John performed there last weekend. Major League Soccer recently moved the Chicago Fire’s game against New York City FC scheduled for Aug. 21 to SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, Ill., because of conditions brought on by “a series of planned events at the venue.”

As for how the field was on Saturday?

“A lot better than my high school field looked,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid quipped. “Not much.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys,...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates alongside St. Louis Cardinals third baseman...
Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th
Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton runs onto the field during the sixth inning of a...
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell scores during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a...
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers