One hospitalized in Saturday night shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield Saturday night.

It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area.

Police released no other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting. They say the victim has not been interviewed yet in the investigation.

