Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children. It's unclear whether the fire and the crash are connected.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) - One person has died and another 17 people were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar on Saturday for an event to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities said.

WNEP-TV said the crash occurred outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at about 6:15 p.m. It said police and emergency medical personnel were on the scene attending to multiple injured people.

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that a male suspect is in custody awaiting criminal charges.

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children in nearby Nescopeck, the station reported.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s crash were not immediately clear, including whether there was any connection to the Nescopeck fire or the fundraising effort.

The first funerals for victims of the fire were held Friday, and more were scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Authorities have said the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Detectives say the men arrived at the country club in a black, newer model Mazda CX9
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys,...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

Latest News

Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.
Fight between Spirit Airlines agent, customer caught on camera
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates alongside St. Louis Cardinals third baseman...
Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th
Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton runs onto the field during the sixth inning of a...
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win