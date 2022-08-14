Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Joliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Joliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
Our next storm system will bring returning rain and t-storm chances. With some heavy rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes in our weather pattern on the way

Latest News

A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14