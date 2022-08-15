Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright was in charge at Grace Meat + Three in South City Monday.

The Cardinals pitcher was busy taking orders for a good cause. Ten percent of each order is being donated to Wainwright’s non-profit “Big League Impact,” which partners with professional athletes and fans to provide St. Louisans with basic needs.

“When the schools went out during the pandemic, the kids stopped eating, so we’re really glad to work alongside some great organizations during those times of need. The amazing thing is people never stop supporting us. they never stop helping us help others in their time of need and we couldn’t be more thankful for it,” Wainwright says.

Since its inception, “Big League Impact” has raised more than $7 million. Wainwright hopes to keep the tradition going by encouraging other Cardinals to get active in the St. Louis community.

