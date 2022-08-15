Barry Lawrence county developmental center building project delayed due to inflation

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After inflation caused the price of everything to go up, some construction projects cost more than initially bid.

“It was because of the cost of materials inflation,” said Director Lynda Painter. “They’ve had difficulty getting supplies in. We do almost have a building app. It is almost enclosed, and we have enough money to get it all enclosed in with the doors and windows. And so now we’re just in the process of raising the rest of the money to finish it.”

Originally the building was estimated to cost $860,000 and now will cost more than $1 million. The developmental center doesn’t have the funds to cover the added cost and will have to delay the project. Preschoolers are now receiving therapies and education inside a 1,500-square-foot house.

“It’s just crowded,” said Painter. “The therapists are having difficulty with their therapies and with distractions because everybody’s around and playing near each other. They’re watching the others having therapy, so they may get distracted by what’s going on around them.”

The new building will offer 6,000 square feet of space and have a designated space for therapy, a new playground, and lots of space for the kids to play in. Painter says they are looking for ways to fundraise and save money to help accelerate the process.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Painter. “We’ve worked really hard raising money. God’s with us; we’re going to get it. We’re hoping to get all the money we need and finish it the way we want it and maybe approach it in a different way. We’ll probably be looking for volunteers to help with the paint and getting the flooring down and doing some things that others you know that volunteers can do. So we don’t have to have the subcontractors do it all.”

The Developmental center has been serving preschoolers since the 1970s and has 20 preschoolers enrolled.

