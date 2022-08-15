Bridge repairs slowing first responders in the Halltown, Mo. area

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nobody likes traffic. For the typical person, it’s a nuisance. For first responders, those few extra minutes can be the difference between life and death.

Lawrence County has nine bridges under construction, with more on the docket for the next two years. This construction means longer delays and detours for all driving in Lawrence County, including first responders.

“Yeah, on Missouri 96, especially where these bridges are, we know there are several gas fill-up stations and several other big industries down there that you’ll see a lot of truck traffic on.” Said Laurel McKean from MoDot. “We do know that’s going to interrupt, and we’ve set up Interstate 44 as the main detour.”

“It’s frustrating everyone around from the person needing the officer’s response to the dispatchers to the officers themselves to the other emergency services are also having to contend with this.” Said Lt. Jon Ford from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

He said that, on average, it could mean an additional 5-10 minutes of travel for responding firefighters, police, and EMS. While it doesn’t seem like that much time, it is. When help is only minutes away, it’s the seconds that count.

