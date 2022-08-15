Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot to start the week, then some rain
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments
A man from Halltown died in a crash on Route O, two miles south of Halltown
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

Latest News

With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot to start the week, then some rain
Soaking rains for some areas this week
Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages