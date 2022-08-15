Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

Car crashes into Springfield home leaving devastating damage
Car crashes into Springfield home leaving devastating damage(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept.

It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries.

The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says he saw the driver leave after the crash.

“It was crazy, he got out, and he took off running like it was in a marathon,” said Brandon Newburn, a neighbor. “I opened up the door and saw the car in my driveway about to get to my house.”

Newburn says he was driving a Jaguar.

Firefighters and officers responded to the scene. Investigators say the crash is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
File Graphic
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
We're still giving you the First Alert heads up for returning rain chances that could lead to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big pattern change starting on Monday

Latest News

Car crashes into Springfield home leaving devastating damage
Car crashes into Springfield home leaving devastating damage
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
Kevin Harvick (4) does a burnout as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Harvick wins again; NASCAR playoff picture remains muddled