Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept.

It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries.

The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says he saw the driver leave after the crash.

“It was crazy, he got out, and he took off running like it was in a marathon,” said Brandon Newburn, a neighbor. “I opened up the door and saw the car in my driveway about to get to my house.”

Newburn says he was driving a Jaguar.

Firefighters and officers responded to the scene. Investigators say the crash is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.