Construction crews planning sidewalk upgrades along various roads in Stone and Taney Counties

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Several roads in Stone and Taney counties will soon have upgrades.

The project was expected to begin the week of August 15. However, due to contractor scheduling conflicts, it will start later.

Crews will be upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Drivers may encounter delays while crews are working. Some county residents think improvements like this are needed.

Branson’s Katy Rush lives in senior and disabled apartments near where crews will be improving sidewalks along Pacific Street. Rush says she sometimes rides her wheelchair up the sidewalk on longer trips to the store.

”It’s a little bumpy here on the shell part, and it runs out where you have to get on the street sometimes for the wheelchair people,” said Rush. “A little improvement is always good.”

In addition to upgrading sidewalks, crews will install crosswalks, ramps along the curbs, and pedestrian signals. Work will be done in seven locations throughout Stone and Taney Counties. At times, driveways and business entrances may be gravel as crews remove sections of sidewalk that run across them to install new pavement. Drivers are urged to use caution as they travel over those entrances.

State Highway 160 between Coy Boulevard and Shadow Rock Drive in Forsyth is one of the locations for improvements. Forsyth’s Frank Jorns has noticed improvements along 76 Country Boulevard that have impacted residents and visitors. He’s excited to see additional upgrades throughout the county.

”I know some may say, well, you have to interfere with construction going on, but that’s necessary to keep things going straight for us, keep things updated,” said Jorns.

Jorns says the work will also benefit walkers, bicyclists, and people using canes or wheelchairs.

”At least the sidewalks coming down on the corners where you and not stopping off and out in front,” said Jorns. “It will make it much easier for them to get around to the shops and places.”

The project is expected to be completed by December 31.

Work will be done in the following locations:

Missouri Route 248 between Carr Street and Community Church Lane in Galena

Stone County Route A between Holt Springs Road and Maple Avenue in Hurley

Missouri Route 76 between Pacific Street and Hensley Street in Branson

Missouri Route 165 between 76 Country Boulevard and Green Mountain Drive in Branson

Missouri Route 160 between Coy Boulevard and Shadow Rock Drive in Forsyth

Business Route 65 between Opportunity Avenue and St. James Street in Hollister

Taney County Route BB between North Kays Lane and Mountain View Trail in Hollister

