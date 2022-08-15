Emergency crews respond to house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning, August 15.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) Chief Robert Hearnes, a house exploded around 7 a.m. and a second home caught on fire.

Chief Hearnes said there are multiple injures, which include adults and children as young as 6 months old.

At least three ambulance districts, Charleston firefighters and ambulance and other first responders in Mississippi and Scott Counties responded to the scene.

Hearnes said a the explosion might have been caused by a faulty water heater.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.

