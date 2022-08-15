Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are on trial.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A crucial informant is on the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020.

In a recording, jurors heard Adam Fox declare, “That’s it!” when he drove past Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020.

Dan Chappel was driving the pickup truck and secretly recording conversations.

Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges.

A jury in federal court in western Michigan couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict last April but acquitted two other men.

Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

The government said they were making plans to get money for an explosive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in tomorrow
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations