Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty.

A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries.

Firefighters pooled their money together to buy the children’s school supplies and basic clothes. Deputy Chief John Sheper says this just shows what this community is all about.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” said Deputy Chief Sheper. “And they never let us down something like that happens. Everybody before the fire was even over, everybody was taking 20s and 50s out of their wallets. So we could go buy some basic necessities for them. So we were able to replace all their school supplies.”

Investigators say they believe the cause of the fire is electrical. The family has since found a new place to stay.

