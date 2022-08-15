Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire

Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty.

A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries.

Firefighters pooled their money together to buy the children’s school supplies and basic clothes. Deputy Chief John Sheper says this just shows what this community is all about.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” said Deputy Chief Sheper. “And they never let us down something like that happens. Everybody before the fire was even over, everybody was taking 20s and 50s out of their wallets. So we could go buy some basic necessities for them. So we were able to replace all their school supplies.”

Investigators say they believe the cause of the fire is electrical. The family has since found a new place to stay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in tomorrow
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
10 injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas ranked in the preseason AP college football poll; joins 5 other SEC schools
OTC's Plaster Manufacturing Center/Springfield, Mo.
OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center
With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in tomorrow