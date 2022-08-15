One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield

GF Default - Springfield Police investigate Sunday evening shooting
GF Default - Springfield Police investigate Sunday evening shooting(Gray News, file image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 P.M. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.

Both men then left the scene. Police were able to find the suspected shooter because he called in and claimed to be another victim. He was arrested in the 1300 block of East McDaniel.

No one was injured. The incident is currently under investigation.

