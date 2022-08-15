Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store.

Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.

Police described the shooter’s pickup as a red mid-90s, 2000s Dodge with body damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
With rich moisture in place starting Tuesday, some heavy rain is possible in some locations...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain moves in tomorrow
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
A Springfield man could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if he’s...
“Revenge porn” case in Springfield could lead to extreme punishments

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
Heavy rain and cooler air returning to the Ozarks