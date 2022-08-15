Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store.

Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.

Police described the shooter’s pickup as a red mid-90s, 2000s Dodge with body damage.

