Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple.

On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.

The Keelings say while they are happy the case is moving along, they remain worried about the man who assaulted them. They believe Coffman knows who did it. And though they’re still wary when driving, they won’t let it scare them away from home.

It’ll take a lot more than him to get me out of here” Jenny said, “I may be more determined to stay here and fight. Make sure justice gets served because I don’t want him to hurt anybody else. He could do this, and next time he might have a knife”

In a statement to KY3, the Springfield Police Department says it is still an active investigation as they search for the man. Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information on who assaulted the Keelings to contact them. You can report any possible leads by going to springfieldmo.gov, calling (417) 864-1810, or you can report anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

