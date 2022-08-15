Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year.

Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.

“I know it’s hard,” says Dr. Adam Willard, superintendent of Walnut Grove Schools. “It’s not ideal. It’s not what we want to do around here.”

“With the current market for teachers, we were not able to hire a quality teacher to put in that position,” he says.

Nichole Lemmon, the director of virtual learning, says many districts are turning to Launch to combat the current teacher shortage. This school year, 376 districts will use Launch.

Walnut Grove students will still have a certified science teacher leading its program.

“We need to be mindful that emergency remote learning, which is what many parents watched their kids experience in 2020 and 2021, is not the same as true virtual learning,” Lemmon says.

The district says its middle schoolers will complete their virtual science class during the school day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

