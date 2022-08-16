Authorities say woman accused in shooting death of husband in McDonald County reported missing

A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as Dawn Wynn faces criminal charges in the shooting death of her husband.(McDonald County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The McDonald County and Benton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office say a woman awaiting trial for the shooting death of her husband is missing.

Investigators say Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen around Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. They consider her armed and dangerous.

A judge ordered her out on bond while awaiting her trial. Wynn faces second-degree murder in the death of Harold Wynn in November of 2021. Investigators say Wynn shot her husband in the back of the head while he slept at their home in Anderson.

Call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.

