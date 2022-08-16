Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.

The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray to get to the 85-man roster limit.

Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.

In other injury news, kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday’s practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter.

Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

