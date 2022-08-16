Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 63 in Sharp County, Ark.

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 63 in Sharp County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County.

As of 8 a.m., the highway was shut down in both directions as crews worked to treat the injured. No word on how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries.

